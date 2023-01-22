Rain transitions to snow tonight.

A few counties in our area are under a Winter Weather Advisory. It goes into effect tonight at midnight for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties. It lasts until 4 PM on Monday.

While some of us saw a little bit of rain today, tonight that rain will be changing over to snow. We’ll see rain begin to change over into snow just after midnight. Temperatures will be cooling down into the upper 20s by sunrise, which will help the snow stick to the ground quicker. Winds will also be a little gusty tonight, coming in from the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Snow will begin to pop up around midnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow will be most common around the western facing slopes. (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday the snow will continue through the morning. We will see it start to taper off around 3 PM, with just isolated flurries expected. Temperatures on Monday will be topping off in the mid 30s, most of us will see highs just around freezing.

Temperatures will only be around freezing tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

By Sunrise, most of us will be seeing some snow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snowfall accumulations are looking to be between 1 and 3 inches for a good chunk of our area, with Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Fayette counties looking to get the most, with up to 5 inches or more possible. The rest of us are just looking at a dusting.

Most of us to the west of the ridgeline will see some accumulation. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will be pretty strong at times coming from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach even higher at times.

Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Tuesday, we are looking at a bit of a warmup with sunnier skies. Highs will be reaching into the mid 40s on Tuesday, with more rain moving in Tuesday night.

