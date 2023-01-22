Mercer County Schools holds Vex Robotics Competition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tech this out: Mercer County Schools held their Vex Robotics competition this weekend.

“We have a Mercer County blended league its elementary and middle schoolers. We’ve been competing since October and this is the championship day. The final day. And we have 43 teams competing today,” said Kelli Stacy, a Robotics League facilitator.

What are the teams competing for?

“Every team is competing to go to State and to get an award,” said Chase Gilbert, a competitor from Montcalm Middle School.

Every year the competition is different. This year they are working with orange discs.

“There’s 45 discs on the field, they have to get those down on the field. And if they can shoot them under the fence they get more points depending on where they can get those discs to go underneath that fence,” said Stacy.

And it may sound simple, but a lot of work goes in to the competition. Every robot you see here has been built by someone fourteen or younger.

“It actually takes a lot of effort. There’s a lot of trial and error. You have to research. You have to work with your team. It’s just a whole lot of stuff,” said Gilbert.

The facilitator adds that the competition also teaches the kids strategy and teamwork.

The teams for Princeton Middle, Mercer Elementary, and Straley Elementary qualified for the state tournament in March.

