Independence Football celebrates state championship at Golden Corral

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Class AA football state champions Independence Patriots are still feeling themselves after the perfect season. The Patriots went to the Beckley Golden Corral and received their own championship jackets and free food. Then the team went to the Raleigh County Convention Center and were honored at halftime of the men’s WVU Tech basketball game.

