Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) -Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on the border between Bandy, Virginia and Bishop, West Virginia. Neighbors who tell WVVA they witnessed the fire say that the home had been sitting abandoned for some time, and they don’t know what could have caused the fire to break out. Fire Departments in Bishop and Bandy have not returned our requests for more information as of yet.

