Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County

Neighbors say house had been abandoned for some time.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) -Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night on the border between Bandy, Virginia and Bishop, West Virginia. Neighbors who tell WVVA they witnessed the fire say that the home had been sitting abandoned for some time, and they don’t know what could have caused the fire to break out. Fire Departments in Bishop and Bandy have not returned our requests for more information as of yet.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Freezing rain is possible tomorrow morning.
Freezing rain possible tomorrow morning.
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency

Latest News

Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Mercer County Schools holds Vex Robotics Competition
Mercer County Schools holds Vex Robotics Competition
Boy Scouts hold district wide swim event at Bluefield State University
Boy Scouts hold district wide swim event at Bluefield State University