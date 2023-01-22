Bluefield University defeats Bluefield State University in battle for Bluefield

Rams spur Big Blue’s alumni game in 83-76 win
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a packed Ned E. Shott Gym, the Bluefield State University Big Blue hosted the Bluefield Rams for the winner to claim bragging rights in the area.

The Big Blue got out to a fast start but the Rams stampeded to end the first half with the 36-28. The in the second half the Rams held steady to the 83-76 victory.

