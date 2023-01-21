Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Keeping Bluefield beautiful: Meet Billy and Tyson
Keeping Bluefield beautiful: Meet Billy and Tyson
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

Latest News

A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday