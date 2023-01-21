Mavericks win big one over Beavers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a game with all the hype, James Monroe taking on Bluefield surely lived up to it.

In a battle of teams right at the top of their classes, it was a back and forth affair to start. The Mavericks took the first quarter 13-9, but after RJ Hairston hit a buzzer beater to end the half it was all tied 25-25.

Then in third quarter it seemed like the Mavericks would run away with it, as the team started on a 7-0 run and lead 43-35 into the fourth. However, Bluefield had different plans as the team stormed back and would take a 48-47 lead at a point.

In the final minute though, without star Eli Allen who fouled out, Collin Fox hit a three pointer to give the Mavericks the 50-48 lead and would go onto win it from there 55-50.

