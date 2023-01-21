Mavericks win big one over Beavers

James Monroe gallops to victory over Bluefield 55-50
Mavericks win big one over Beavers
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a game with all the hype, James Monroe taking on Bluefield surely lived up to it.

In a battle of teams right at the top of their classes, it was a back and forth affair to start. The Mavericks took the first quarter 13-9, but after RJ Hairston hit a buzzer beater to end the half it was all tied 25-25.

Then in third quarter it seemed like the Mavericks would run away with it, as the team started on a 7-0 run and lead 43-35 into the fourth. However, Bluefield had different plans as the team stormed back and would take a 48-47 lead at a point.

In the final minute though, without star Eli Allen who fouled out, Collin Fox hit a three pointer to give the Mavericks the 50-48 lead and would go onto win it from there 55-50.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Keeping Bluefield beautiful: Meet Billy and Tyson
Keeping Bluefield beautiful: Meet Billy and Tyson

Latest News

Bobcats pounce on Patriots
Bobcats pounce on Patriots
Bobcats pounce on Patriots
Bobcats pounce on Patriots
Mavericks win big one over Beavers
Mavericks win big one over Beavers
Princeton vs. Pikeview girls basketball
Pikeview claws past Princeton after huge fourth quarter