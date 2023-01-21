Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers County on Saturday, January 21, according to the regional jail authority’s daily booking site.

Kaine William Durham, 25, was booked in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) without bond.

Right now, state police have yet to release any details on an incident on Friday in which residents along Ellison Ridge in Summers County were placed on a shelter-in-place order. That order was lifted later in the day on Friday.

WVVA News interviewed a man on Friday afternoon who claimed to be a witness to that incident on Lilly Road near Ellison Ridge, saying he came across two people outside his home in the morning hours who claimed they had been kidnapped. See story here: Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County (wvva.com)

It remains to be seen whether the two cases are connected. However, according to a prior release by the U.S. Prosecuting Attorney for the Southern District, Durham was recently sentenced to serve time for a federal gun crime.

The release, dated April 1, 2022, said:

“A Beckley man was sentenced today to one year and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Kaine William Durham, 25, possessed a Ruger P90 .45-caliber handgun recovered from inside his vehicle by law enforcement during a November 2020 traffic stop. Durham had been previously convicted in Raleigh County Circuit Court of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November 2021.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the Beckley Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell and former Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Jeffrey prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:21-cr-00123.”

According to the Beckley-Register Herald from article dated November 9, 2015, prior to the federal arrest, Durham was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and destruction of property out of Raleigh County. It quoted authorities at the time as saying Durham had intentionally drove his Ford Explorer into a crowd of people on Old Cline Road in Ghent, striking one person and crashing into another truck and causing $3,000 worth of damage.

The article went on to say that Durham then turned around and drove back through the crowd of people, while another man in the back of the vehicle hung out the window striking a person in the face with metal pipe.

The victim was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center with severe face and head injuries, the story said.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.