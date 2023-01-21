Freezing rain possible tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be right around freezing.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tomorrow morning at 4 AM and ends at 4 PM. Primary threat is freezing rain.

Tonight’s forecast is looking to be mainly cloudy. Some of us could see a pop-up shower, but for the most part the rain won’t begin until around 4 AM. The precipitation will be a mix of rain and freezing rain. Right now we are looking at the freezing rain to be relegated to our mountain tops. Depending on the cold air, we could see the freezing rain peek into the lower elevations. If any of us do see any freezing rain though tomorrow it will be only about a glaze, with slightly higher amounts possible in the upper elevations of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Temperatures tonight will be near freezing.
Freezing rain is possible tomorrow morning.
The chance for freezing rain continues into tomorrow morning, but we are looking at most of the freezing rain to be transition into a cold rain after lunchtime. Some upper elevations to the north could see the freezing rain stick around longer though. Highs on Sunday will be topping off in the low 40s. As we head overnight, the rain looks to transition into mainly snow after midnight. Most of us are only looking at about 1-2 inches of snow, though higher elevations could see more.

The freezing rain chance will largely end by the afternoon.
Snow showers will continue into Monday. Highs through next week in the 40s and 30s.

