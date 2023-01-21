Boy Scouts hold district wide swim event at Bluefield State University

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dive in to this-- Boy Scouts from across Mercer County today gathered at the Bluefield State University pool.

Scouts utilized the pool to earn their swimming and life saving merit badges. One Scout master we spoke with says events like this can bring long lasting life lessons.

“It’s an awesome experience for them. It gets them out of the home and away from electronics. That’s what scouting brings. We try and engage our kids because it makes for better future adults,” said Brian Blankenship, Scout Master for Troop 1.

And its not just the adults, the kids were happy to get their aquatic badges even with the chilly temperatures.

“I’m thankful because its winter out here and we couldn’t just go to summer camp like in the summer to learn. So, it’s great that Bluefield State University allowed us to come out here and use their pool,” said Boy Scout in Troop 1 Blake Blankenship.

In addition to Bluefield State University, the troops would like to that their community partners Princeton Rotary, Community Radiology of the Virginias, The Insurance Store in Princeton, and Smith Lilly & Ball PLLC for helping make the event possible.

