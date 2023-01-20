Winter conditions return today

Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GILES, BLAND, WYTHE, GREENBRIER, AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE TODAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 1 AM TONIGHT. ACCUMULATING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS.

We are much colder this morning with temperatures in the 30s, and we’ll stay in the 30s all day long. Gusty northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder and provide us with a few off and on upslope snow showers for our western facing slopes. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies throughout the day.

A few more snow showers are possible tonight for our western facing slopes. Little to no snow accumulation is expected today/tonight for most; however, we could pick up an inch or two for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Cloudy skies and a few flurries are possible tomorrow morning, but we’ll see decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next storm will move through on Sunday/Monday. Most look to start as rain/freezing rain on Sunday with precipitation changing to snow on Monday as colder air filters in.

Another storm could bring us some wintry weather for the middle of next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

