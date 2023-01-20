Wildcats win wild one

Rainelle, W.Va. (WVVA) - At the Rainelle Christian Academy, the Meadow Bridge Wildcats took on the Independence Patriots in girl’s basketball.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout, as the Patriots held a 22-15 lead at halftime behind Harmony Mills’ 15 points in the half. However in the second half, the Wildcats stormed back in the third quarter off a 11-0 run to start and lead after three 26-25. In the fourth quarter, the Patriots ended up taking the lead back though, but in the last minute Wildcat’s Sierra Simmons hit the game winning three pointer and win 44-42.

