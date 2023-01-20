Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County

By Annie Moore and Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Summers County, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order in Nimitz following a shooting in that county.

This all occurred after two individuals were seen fleeing across a creek by Dale Lilly of Jumping Branch, WV.

The two individuals--a man and woman--told Lilly that they were kidnapped.

The man said he was shot in the shoulder and the woman was in handcuffs.

Lilly tended to the individuals until police arrived to the residence.

Upon police notification of law enforcement, a shelter-in-place was issued just after noon on Friday, January 20th.

Once the suspect was apprehended the shelter-in-place was lifted.

