Richlands Elementary to see gym equipment grant funding

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Elementary students in Richlands are set to see some new gym equipment, thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association.

The school plans to purchase “new gym technology” in an effort to improve the heart health of their student body. According to the association’s School Engagement Development Director, they hope to encourage students to share their knowledge on heart health with family members and more.

“We’re encouraging them to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily, and the program also really promotes and encourages family involvement too, so that we are trying to make a larger impact and really raise a generation of heart healthy kids,” said Paula Wallace.

In total, the elementary school is set to receive $2,375, among just three others selected by the American Heart Association to receive grant money this year.

