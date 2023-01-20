Rep. Morgan Griffith discusses debt ceiling and gun regulation

TAZEWELL COUNTY,Va. (WVVA) - US congressman for the 9th District of Virginia Morgan Griffith came by WVV studios today to discuss what he considers important topics for the 2023 legislative session.

One of those issues is the debt ceiling.

”In all reality we are going to have to raise the debt ceiling. That said, we have agreed- most of us on the Republican side of the house have agreed that we don’t want to raise the debt ceiling without some steps being made to reign in Federal government spending,” said Griffith.

Griffith adds he believes one way to reign in spending is cutting excess from federal agencies.

He says an example of that excess is President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act--

Which aims to bring on 87,000 IRS agents and $80 billion dollars in funding for the IRS over the next decade.

Another topic is the right to bare arms. Griffith says he is dissatisfied with new regulation coming from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. When asked about the recent cases of minors bringing guns in to schools he had this to say.

“I have a fifteen year old who is a big hunter and he has two or three guns. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had to discipline him from time to time because he is famous for leaving his rifle out. But that’s what parents are supposed to do,” said Griffith.

Griffin added that he believes that parents whose children act recklessly with firearms should face consequences. He supports legislation to that end, but disagrees with proposed laws that would encumber barriers to gun purchases overall.

