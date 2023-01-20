Raleigh County Schools to participate in large education fair on Sat.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - January 22 through January 28 is National School Choice Week, and schools across Raleigh County are ready to say why they are the best.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tamarack Marketplace on Saturday, there will be a School Choice Fair. School personnel will be talking to those who pass by about their school’s curriculum, goals, extracurriculars and more. There will also be fun activities for students like face painting, a photo booth and food and music.

Public schools, private schools, charter schools and even those who homeschool can participate.

Victory Baptist Academy (VBA), a private school in Beaver that has been around for 40 years, will be at the fair Saturday, and one teacher there says she’s excited to get to know new faces in the community while talking about the job she loves so much.

“It’s always a great opportunity to be involved in different activities that will let you meet new people in the community and their outreaches, as well,” said Autumn Childers, VBA’s Kindergarten teacher. “I am just excited because of Kindergarten. I love to teach Kindergarten, and it’s such a great program.”

In addition to the fair, the West Virginia Families United for Education and other sponsors will be giving away great prizes on Saturday. This includes iPads, Air pods, bicycles, gym memberships, $1500 in prepaid Visa gift cards to teachers and $500 to a public school, private school and homeschool teacher.

Click here to get your free event ticket.

