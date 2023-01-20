Raleigh County Family Support Center opens free baby pantry inside One Voice

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new resource geared toward parents and children has made its way to Beckley. It’s called the baby pantry.

The pantry is being overseen by the Raleigh County Family Support Center in partnership with the public charity, One Voice. It offers diapers, clothing sizes from newborn to 5T for boys and girls, wipes, nursing bras, formula, baby food, bottles and more.

All items in the pantry have been given through donations, and they are free to the public, regardless of income.

“We wanted it, as the Family Support Center and One Voice, to be a resource for all families,” explained Phylecia Martin, Youth Services Coordinator for the Raleigh County Family Support Center. “All families struggle at one point or another. I know from personal experience, I’ve had to choose whether to get extra groceries or to be able to afford a bigger pack of diapers, and I want to be able to take that burden off other families.”

The baby pantry is located inside One Voice at 613 S Kanawha Street in Beckley. It is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. To make an appointment, contact Martin at 681-539-0370.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.