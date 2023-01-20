Police respond to fatal ATV crash


Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were told that someone passing by saw an ATV over the hill with an unresponsive male.

When EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team was called out to investigate and reconstruct the crash.

At this time there is no suspected foul play.

Responding with the Sheriff’s Office was the Quinwood Fire Department and White Sulphur Springs EMS.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

Latest News

The music videos all contain message to spark conversations.
In Focus preview: RiffRaff Arts Collective launches original program
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Birthdays: 1.20.23
Birthdays: 1.20.23
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office