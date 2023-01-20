Police respond to fatal ATV crash

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were told that someone passing by saw an ATV over the hill with an unresponsive male.

When EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team was called out to investigate and reconstruct the crash.

At this time there is no suspected foul play.

Responding with the Sheriff’s Office was the Quinwood Fire Department and White Sulphur Springs EMS.

