Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs

Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ill. (Gray News) – Police in Illinois are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who fell down a flight of stairs, according to her family.

The Danville Police Department said officers responded to a local hospital Thursday just after midnight for a report of a child with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, the family told them that the girl was injured at home from falling down a flight of stairs.

Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said preliminary medical reports suggest the girl died of blunt force trauma.

Police are now investigating the death and the nature of the injuries.

No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

Danville is located along the Indiana border, about 150 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
baby pantry
Raleigh County Family Support Center opens free baby pantry inside One Voice
School Choice Fair
Raleigh County Schools to participate in large education fair on Sat.
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
Beckley PD, FD charity basketball game
Beckley first responders to go head-to-head for charity basketball game