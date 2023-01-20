Hundreds of golf balls wash ashore after storms

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have...
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.(KSBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Hundreds of golf balls have been washing up on California’s Carmel River State Beach.

The unusual winter storms appear to be responsible for funneling them down the Carmel River into the Pacific.

Back-to-back atmospheric rivers have raised water levels, freeing up golf balls that may have been trapped in water hazards for years.

Many appear to have originated from nearby Pebble Beach, as the ninth and 10th holes have ocean views.

Golfers who flocked to the beach say it has been a ball bonanza, with the majority of them in still very playable shape.

“So, this is my third day down here, and I get about 50 to 100 in a half hour, and I’ve seen a lot of other people picking up balls throughout the days,” resident Conall Jones said. “There’s still a lot, though, and they’re going to keep getting pushed up onto the beach, so there’s plenty.”

CNN, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX, KOVR, KCBS, KCAL, SONOMA COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT, CAL FIRE CZU, POOL, KSBW, KCRA, KMAX/KOVR, KCBS/KCAL, Sonoma County Fire District, C

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal
One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs On Tuesday.
One man is dead after fatal fire in Summers County

Latest News

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
Shelly Froehlich, who runs Rotten Rottie Rescue, saw 3-year-old Cerrit on MCACC's euthanasia...
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
A 39-year-old pregnant woman in California sought medical help after her Apple Watch warned her...
Pregnant woman says Apple Watch warning saved her life
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan's Koichi Wakata, another first-time...
First Native American woman in space goes on spacewalk