Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of Santa Claus.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (Gray News) - Police in Rhode Island say they have received a unique request from one of their residents.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, a girl has requested officers to test DNA from a cookie and carrots that were left at her house over Christmas weekend.

The police department reports the young resident wants the items checked for evidence of Santa Claus visiting her home on Christmas.

Police said their young investigator provided them with some partially eaten carrots to determine if reindeer were present along with a half-eaten cookie reportedly left behind by Santa.

Police Chief Matthew Benson said he has forwarded the girl’s evidence to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis to examine possible DNA traces from Santa while comparing the bite marks to any of Santa’s reindeer on file.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” Benson shared in a news release. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”

Cumberland police said that while they wait for the DNA results, they have shared evidence with the girl, which includes a photo of a reindeer, that supports Santa’s presence in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
baby pantry
Raleigh County Family Support Center opens free baby pantry inside One Voice
School Choice Fair
Raleigh County Schools to participate in large education fair on Sat.
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
Beckley PD, FD charity basketball game
Beckley first responders to go head-to-head for charity basketball game