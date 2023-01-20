In Focus preview: RiffRaff Arts Collective launches original program

The music videos all contain message to spark conversations.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Jan. 22 edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on RiffRaff Arts Collective’s new original program called ‘We Need to Talk.’ The group is launching videos and docu-shorts to share important messages and to create dialogue with community members.

Tune in this Sun. at 9 a.m. for the launch of the first music video and to hear from RiffRaff’s co-founder and director Lori McKinney.

RiffRaff is located in Princeton, W.Va.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

