A chilly weekend ahead; rain/snow returns Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for NW Pocahontas County until 1 AM Saturday morning.

As high pressure starts to take control, we’ll continue to dry out tonight. Any flakes/flurries should gradually come to and end through Saturday AM, and skies should clear through Saturday afternoon.

We’ll still be breezy tonight and tomorrow, but not as gusty as we were today. Low temps overnight will fall into the 20s and teens.

High temps Saturday will top off in the upper 30s-low 40s. Saturday night, cloud cover will begin to increase again out ahead of our next approaching low-pressure system. Low temps should be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday will bring on and off cold rain throughout the day, with occasional snow/ice mixed in from time to time. That wintry mix looks to change to mainly all-snow late Sunday night-Monday AM.

For now, accumulations are looking minor at best, but with an inch or two of the white stuff possible across our western slopes, slick road conditions could arise into early next week.

Next week is looking chilly and unsettled at a glance, with multiple shots of rain/snow. Stay tuned!

