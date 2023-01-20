Birthdays: 1.20.23

Happy Birthday to all celebrating on this day!!
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birthdays: 1.20.23

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal
One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs On Tuesday.
One man is dead after fatal fire in Summers County

Latest News

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County