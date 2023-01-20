Beckley first responders to go head-to-head for charity basketball game

Beckley PD, FD charity basketball game
Beckley PD, FD charity basketball game(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department will go head-to-head for some friendly competition.

The departments’ first annual charity basketball game will start at 2 p.m. at Beckley Stratton Middle School. Instead of admission, the departments are asking you to bring school supplies and personal hygiene items. This can be notebooks, bookbags, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and more.

These items will then be given to students at Beckley Stratton.

“It’s a good cause for charity, for the students of Beckley Stratton Middle School,” said Sergeant David Bailey, Community Services Officer for the Beckley PD. “We talked to administration at Beckley Stratton, and, you know, that’s a good, positive way for the police department and the fire department to give back.”

WVVA also reached out to members of the Beckley Fire Department who say they too are ready to have fun while helping local kids.

Donations to the game will be accepted at the doors or you can drop them off to Sgt. Bailey at the Beckley Police Department. For more information, contact Bailey at 304-256-1847 or djbailey@beckleypd.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

