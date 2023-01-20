4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon A. Amos-Dixon
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

Latest News

As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
Russia advances as US pledges to back Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'
The view from the front of the school in in Wales, Alaska, where a 24-year-old woman and her...
Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say