2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were placed on a lockdown on Thurs....
Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning
Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs On Tuesday.
One man is dead after fatal fire in Summers County
Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.
Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash
President Biden visited storm-damaged California Thursday as the state recovers from a series...
Biden surveys California storm damage as cleanup continues
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP