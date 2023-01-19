Wyoming East outlasts Summers County in battle of top-3 teams

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East and Summers County produced the type of game you’d expect from two of the best three teams in the state.

The Lady Warriors made a few little runs and those spurts wound up being the difference.

Wyoming East sweeps the season series with Wednesday’s 49-41 win. It should play a large role in home-court advantage for the sectional tournament.

