Wyoming East outlasts Summers County in battle of top-3 teams
Lady Warriors win 49-41
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East and Summers County produced the type of game you’d expect from two of the best three teams in the state.
The Lady Warriors made a few little runs and those spurts wound up being the difference.
Wyoming East sweeps the season series with Wednesday’s 49-41 win. It should play a large role in home-court advantage for the sectional tournament.
