W.Va. Governor appoints new Commissioner of Corrections and Rehabilitation


Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as...
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Marshall has had a distinguished career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Bureau of Juvenile Services since May 2018. Prior to that, he served over 25 years with the West Virginia State Police, before retiring in July 2017.

Following his retirement, he was appointed as the Criminal Investigation Director for the former West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, now Department of Homeland Security. A graduate of Wahama High School, Marshall is a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame. He also holds a degree from Marshall University and is a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy. He and his wife, Jodi, have been residents of Wood County for over 20 years.

The Governor’s announcement came just before Acting Commissioner Brad Douglas briefed lawmakers on the dire state of corrections in the state, citing more than a thousand staff vacancies in West Virginia’s jails and prisons. Currently, a third of the positions are open, leading correctional officers to work five, sometimes six, 12-hour shifts per week.

Tune into WVVA News at 6 p.m. for a full report on that hearing.

