Town of Fayetteville installs its first electric vehicle charging station

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, January 18, the Town of Fayetteville unveiled its newest technology, an electric vehicle charging station.

The station is located on High Street between the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building and the New River Antique Mall. It is on Fayette County property and received support from the county commission.

Matt Diedrich, the town’s superintendent, tells WVVA that the equipment was supplied through a grant and that the town was only responsible for paying for installation and power.

He believes the charging station will create a new pull toward Fayetteville businesses and restaurants.

Currently, the service is free to the public, but talks are being made to add a donation box to help cover the station’s utility costs.

