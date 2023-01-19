Topsy-turvy temperatures on the way

A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED AND GOES INTO EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE COUNTIES SHADED. WIND GUSTS OF 40-50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will move in late morning/early afternoon before we dry up later this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through our region today bringing rain and even a few rumbles of thunder late morning/early afternoon. That front will bring gusty winds as well. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible at times today. We’ll stay mild with high temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.

We'll notice increasing clouds and a few snow showers late tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Gusty winds will flip out of the northwest overnight pulling in some colder air. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s tonight. As the winds ride up our western facing slopes, they’ll squeeze out just enough moisture for some snow showers.

A few upslope snow showers are possible for our western facing slopes on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few snow showers are possible for our western facing slopes throughout the day on Friday. Most of us will only see trace amounts at best; however, we could pick up around an inch of snow for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will be much colder with highs in the 30s and low 40s. When you factor in the wind, it’ll feel like we are in the 20s all day long.

We are keeping an eye on a storm that looks to bring us some wintry weather on Sunday and Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out on Saturday with high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Those dry conditions won’t last long as another storm will bring a wintry mix to the region on Sunday changing to snow showers on Monday. It’s too early to talk about exact timing and amounts, so make sure to stay tuned for the very latest on WVVA.

