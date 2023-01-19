Temps to take a tumble tonight; flakes will fly around Friday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front is sliding out of the area this evening, and besides a spotty shower or two, most will stay drier through sundown. We’ll be windy though, with gusts occasionally in the 30-50 MPH range tonight, and through tomorrow as well. We’ve been mild today, but temps will drop rapidly overnight tonight as winds shift out of the northwest behind this departing system. Low temps tonight will eventually hit the 20s and low 30s.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the viewing area through Friday afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for NW Pocahontas county until early Saturday AM.

Snow showers will develop tonight across the higher western facing slopes, and will continue on and off into the day Friday, eventually tapering Saturday afternoon. While accumulation looks little to none in most spots, slick areas will still be possible at times. Generally, a trace of snow to an inch is expected across most of our area, with locally higher amounts more likely north of the I-64 corridor across the highest terrain (western Greenbrier, Pocahontas counties in particular).

We’ll otherwise stay cold and windy in the coming days. Friday, highs will be in the 30s, and lows will fall into the teens and 20s Friday night. Saturday will bring drier weather and highs around the 40 degree mark.

ANOTHER SYSTEM could bring a wintry mix to our area Sunday-Monday of next week. Stay tuned!

