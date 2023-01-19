The Tailyard is getting some upgrades

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Upgrades are coming to the City of Bluefield’s dog park

The Tailyard, located on Raleigh Street in Bluefield, WV will be getting some much needed shade.

A grant provided to the City of Bluefield by the Paul and Carroll Cole Foundation will be funding the upgrades.

Two benches and a big umbrella have been purchased, and are scheduled to be installed in the spring.

Marie Blackwell, Ambassador for the City of Bluefield: “I just invite all of our parents with furry friends to come on out and check it out, and come down and visit us.”

The Tailyard is open to dogs of all sizes, with a gate to separate the big ones from the little ones.

