Steel repairs coming to Grant Street Bridge in February

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the Grant Street Bridge will see minor repairs throughout January in preparation for steel work to be done on the bridge. They say beginning Feb. 6, Norfolk Southern has approved a schedule to begin the steel repairs.

The bridge has been closed for more than three years now. It was deemed unsafe in 2019. The hope for a replacement became a reality when construction started in January 2022. But construction was later halted due to concerns with the center pier for the span that connects the northside of Bluefield to downtown. The city official representing the affected community blames the delay solely on Norfolk Southern.

“We as a board are doing everything we can do. We as a city are doing everything we can do. But Norfolk Southern doesn’t have the impact they once had in this area anymore and I don’t feel like they see the true essence of what the east end represents and what a grant street bridge represents. We still matter and our voices still matter,” said District One Board Member, Treyvon Simmons.

Simmons says the issue has nothing to do with color and has everything to do with helping the area of Bluefield he grew up in.

“It’s not a black or white issue, it’s a human rights issue. People deserve quick emergency response times and deserve easy access to get to easy parts of town. You know in the winter time you have to go around two access points that are long and narrow,” said Simmons.

Residents remain upset that the bridge hasn’t been completed since being closed in 2019. One man says he used to use the bridge as a quicker way to get across town and go to places like Grants. He says he won’t be satisfied until the bridge is complete.

“Looks like to me they’ve had long enough to do what they’re supposed to. They say it’s the railroad’s fault and they say they gave it to the city and all this stuff. It’s hard on the old people,” said Melvin Lewis.

People in northside have been forced to take the long way in and out of their community for years now, and hope the bridge replacement projects gets back on track this year.

We did reach out to Norfolk Southern for comment on the situation but have not heard back during the time this article was written. We will continue to monitor developments with the Grant Street Bridge.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.
Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.
North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Visit RailyardWV.com to see a full menu and apply for available positions.
Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations
A man in Wyoming County was sentenced to two years in jail after prosecutors said he pleaded...
Man sentenced to jail in Wyoming County for driving under the influence and causing injury

Latest News

CAPITOL BEAT: West Virginia lawmakers to tackle jail and prison reform
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”
Dog park
Dog park
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal
Town of Fayetteville installs its first electric vehicle charging station