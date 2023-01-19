Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man accused of murder is headed to trial after he rejected a plea deal in court on Thursday.

Ronald McClung was arrested in September of 2021 in connection to the disappearance and murder of Tonya Adkins. Adkins was reported missing by her family in mid-August. Her body was found in a wooded area along New River Drive in Beckley weeks later.

McClung is facing first-degree murder and sexual assault charges, as well as life in prison. Had he accepted the state’s deal, McClung would have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder; however, the sexual assault charge would have been dropped and he would have been given mercy, which would make him eligible for parole after 15 years.

His trial is set for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.