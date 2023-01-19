One man is dead after fatal fire in Summers County

PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) -One man is dead after a fire that started in his mobile home in Pence Springs On Tuesday.

According to the State Fire Marsha’s Office, a 75-year-old male was the victim of the fire that occurred on Wandering Way in Pence Springs. The area is just south of Alderson in Summers County.

The cause of the fire is undetermined based on the severity of the fire. It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

The body of the victim has been transported to the W.Va. State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

