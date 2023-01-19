Officers teach free ‘response to active shooter’ class

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last week Major Harold Heatley and Captain Jonathan Hankins, with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, visited two Tazewell County groups to teach a free “citizen response to an active shooter” class. Heatley and Hankins are familiar faces on WVVA. In fact, you might have seen them on APB during the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesdays.

The class was offered to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens and Four County Transit.

According to a Facebook made on the sheriff’s office page the class “designed to help citizens develop a survival mindset and help possibly survive an active shooter event.”

The class is two hours long, and it’s free, if you’re interested in having the class at your company or agency, you can call the sheriff’s office at: 276-988-5966 and ask for Captain Hankins.

