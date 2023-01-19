Monroe County Schools put on lockdown Thursday morning

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A student reportedly brought a weapon to school Thursday morning at the Monroe County Technical Center, according to a post made on Facebook by Monroe County Schools.

Monroe County Technical Center and James Monroe High School were put on lockdown. The student who brought the weapon is in custody and the situation is actively being investigated.

Students and staff are all safe, and as of noon Thursday, schools are still on lockdown as a precaution.

WVVA has a reporter headed to the scene. This is a developing story and we are working to bring the latest details to you.

