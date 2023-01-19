Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”

“If you go through the hallways, you’ll see them in crates.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter has gone beyond max capacity and has now entered “code red.” That happens when the shelter would normally have to start putting down some of the animals. However, Stacey Harman, the shelter’s director, says they are doing everything they can to avoid euthanasia.

“If you go through the hallways, you’ll see them in crates, I have them in offices I have them wherever I can put them, because I will not do that for space unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Harman.

The shelter currently has around 25 cats and 70 dogs but won’t for long. To help with space, the shelter will be moving some of the animals to other shelters. The shelter wants to encourage people to give these animals a permanent home by adopting.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.
Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.
North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Visit RailyardWV.com to see a full menu and apply for available positions.
Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations
A man in Wyoming County was sentenced to two years in jail after prosecutors said he pleaded...
Man sentenced to jail in Wyoming County for driving under the influence and causing injury

Latest News

CAPITOL BEAT: West Virginia lawmakers to tackle jail and prison reform
Dog park
Dog park
Ronald McClung
Raleigh County man heads to trial after he rejects plea deal
Town of Fayetteville installs its first electric vehicle charging station