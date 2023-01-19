Law Enforcement officials warn of ‘boss scam’

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam known as the ‘boss scam’ in which someone calls in, pretending to be your friend, supervisor, or even boss. They all ask for money in the form of gift cards.

The office has received reports of this very scam and are urging everyone to be vigilant if this happens to you.

They warn that employees could receive a message saying that the supervisor can’t call them.

The message goes on to tell employees to purchase gift cards and then give the number on the card to the person posing as the supervisor.

If this has happened to you, you are encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.