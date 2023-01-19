“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

New scam tactics may make it easier to fall victim.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -Scams continue to plague our area, continuously evolving to exploit the unprepared. The newest of these scams is the “Boss Scam,” where scammers claim to be your boss or supervisor, asking for gift cards. These aren’t the only scams going around, however. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office says scams can use many fake identities: government officials, Medicare, even Netflix! They say, even though the scams may change, the end goal is the same: to get your money or personal information.

“Well, that’s what they do, they try to work harder to outsmart our citizens, and unfortunately, sometimes that happens, and it makes it very difficult when we investigate these cases to get your money back if you do send money overseas. So, please, we’re encouraging you, verify the information first,” says Capt. Jonathan Hankins, the Captain of Operations at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Hankins adds, odd requests are sometimes telltale signs of scamming. This can be asking for identifying information, Social Security numbers, or money.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart in Bluefield, Va
Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart
Daydream Games will be giving out Pokemon cards to students with good grades.
Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.
North Carolina homicide suspect located in Bland County
UPDATE: North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
Visit RailyardWV.com to see a full menu and apply for available positions.
Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations
A man in Wyoming County was sentenced to two years in jail after prosecutors said he pleaded...
Man sentenced to jail in Wyoming County for driving under the influence and causing injury

Latest News

“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
“Boss Scam” and more evolve to exploit area says Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
North Carolina man facing attempted murder charges arrested in Bland County
CAPITOL BEAT: West Virginia lawmakers to tackle jail and prison reform
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”