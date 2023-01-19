Bland Co. schools on lockdown; fugitive on the loose

By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are currently searching for a suspect who is on foot following a pursuit resulting in a vehicle accident.

According to the BCSO Facebook page, the suspect is a black male approximately 5′11″ and weighs about 175lbs.

Residents in the Clear Fork area are urged to not approach the suspect and that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Bland County schools are on lockdown at this time.

We will continue to bring updates as we receive them.

Bland Co. lockdown
Bland Co. lockdown(Bland Co. Sheriff's Office)

