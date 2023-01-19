BAC launches first fundraiser of 2023

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Art Center (BAC) on Johnstown Road is kicking off its first fundraiser of 2023. It’s an online art auction!

The auction went live on the Beckley Art Center’s Facebook at noon on Thursday. For the next week, folks can look through more than 80 pieces of artwork from both local artists and BAC members and make their bids.

Robby Moore, Executive Director of the BAC, said the auction is an easy way for people to support them as they work to keep the arts in Beckley.

“Even...if you don’t or you can’t bid on the art, please share,” Moore said. “Likes and shares and comments are really just as valuable as bidding on the pieces.”

The online auction will be open until noon on January 26, 2023, and the highest bidders will be notified soon after.

Moore says all the money raised from the auction will go toward the center’s operating costs and finding staff.

