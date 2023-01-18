Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for dealing drugs

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Pineville woman was sentenced to serve prison time this week for dealing drugs in Wyoming County.

According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, WV, previously pleaded guilty in September 2022 to Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Bishop said she was sentenced to serve one to three years in prison on the charge on January 11, 2023.

Bishop said Corporal Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department observed Phillips driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop that resulted on the seizure of controlled substances believed to be Methamphetamine and Heroin.

Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor. “We simply cannot tolerate illegal drug activity in Wyoming County” said Bishop, “We must do everything possible to eradicate this scourge on our community.”

Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton served as lead prosecutor in the case.

Corporal Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to thank the hard and thorough work of Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with Corporal Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. “Our team approach to stamp out the illegal drug problem is paramount,” he said.

