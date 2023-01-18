Wyoming County man sentenced to jail for driving under the influence and causing injury


By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man was sentenced to two years in jail after previously pleading guilty to Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Causing Bodily Injury and Driving Revoked for DUI, Second Offense.

Johnny Preston Blankenship, 57, of Welch, was sentenced this week to one year for each charge to be served consecutively for a total of two years.

According to Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Blankenship was driving on the wrong side of the road in May of 2021, and struck a vehicle head on resulting in bodily injury to the two people in the second vehicle. Officers detected an odor of marijuana inside Blankenship’s vehicle. Medical records indicated Blankenship had THC in his blood.

“This was a preventable crash” said Bishop, “the real tragedy in this case is the permanent injuries to the two innocent victims. Nothing can compensate for the physical and psychological injuries that the victims continue to experience. We are hopeful this will send a message to would be impaired drivers that we will not tolerate such reckless behavior on our highways.”

Derick Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case. Corporal Logan Cook of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Bishop wished to thank Derick Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with Corporal Logan Cook and other officers involved in the investigation for their hard work and commitment to our citizens who travel the local highways. “Thankfully, the police officers from all our law enforcement agencies in Wyoming County are proactive in enforcing our DUI laws so that we might prevent future tragedies related to impaired driving,” said Bishop.

