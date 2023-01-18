Woman hit and injured after being struck by car at Walmart

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A woman was struck by a vehicle and injured in the parking lot of the Bluefield Walmart on Tuesday. That’s according to the Bluefield, West Virginia Rescue Squad who responded to the scene.

They say it happened at around 2:30 pm, adding that after the vehicle hit the woman, the driver fled the scene and hit another vehicle. The woman who was hit had leg and head injuries. Members of the rescue squad say the injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the scene.

Bluefield, Virginia Police were not able to immediately comment on the situation as of Wednesday. It’s unclear who, if anyone was arrested as a result of the hit and run but we will continue to learn more about this incident.

