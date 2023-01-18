West Virginia reaches $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday that the state reached an $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens. The settlement with Walgreens is part of a lawsuit with other pharmacies alleging that they contributed to over supplying opioids in the state.

West Virginia has previous settlements with Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Walmart agreed to a settlement worth over $65 million. CVS settled for $82.5 million. Last August, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve the litigation. The last remaining defendant in the lawsuit is Kroger.

“We’re going to get to a point where as we keep pushing for trial, we think that’s important. We’re not afraid of trial as we’ve demonstrated. So I’m open minded to meet with anyone in terms of resolving the issue. I think we’re very far along in the process,” said Morrisey.

The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. Announced last year, the MOU is an agreement with the state and local governments on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state.

It contains a comprehensive plan to use those funds to abate the massive problems caused by the flood of opioids into West Virginia.

The $83 million will be paid over an eight year period according to Morrisey.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner Shop Company
Husband, wife candle-making duo to set up first brick-and-mortar shop on Princeton’s Mercer Street
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Task force confiscates nearly $100k worth of narcotics
Seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) were taken to the hospital on Sunday after they...
Several inmates taken to hospital after appearing to overdose at Southern Regional Jail
Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting

Latest News

Visit RailyardWV.com to see a full menu and apply for available positions.
Local Bluefield restaurant & tavern, The Railyard, to reopen Thursday following renovations
A Pineville woman was sentenced to serve prison time for dealing drugs in Wyoming County.
Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for dealing drugs
A man in Wyoming County was sentenced to two years in jail after prosecutors said he pleaded...
Man sentenced to jail in Wyoming County for driving under the influence and causing injury
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Deputies find man sleeping in stolen car