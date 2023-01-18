Unseasonably mild air stays in place through Thursday

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today, and we’ll be mild as well. Temperatures will rise into the 50s and possibly the low 60s for some this afternoon.

Most will stay dry tonight with mainly cloudy skies; however, a few showers may try to make their way into the region late tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

Widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are expected tomorrow as a cold front approaches our area. We’ll stay mild with high temperatures in the mid/upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon.

Behind that cold front, cold air will surge in from the northwest. High temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s Friday. We could see some flurries and light snow showers for our western facing slopes throughout the day on Friday, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

We’ll stay chilly this weekend with the chance for some wintry weather on Sunday/Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

