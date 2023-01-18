Two K-9s die, sheriff’s departments share fond memories

FAYETTE AND MERCER COUNTIES, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recently both Fayette and Mercer County Sheriff’s Departments lost one of their furry partners.

In Fayette County, beloved bloodhound K9 Waeylin passed away after undergoing surgery with a veterinarian. He had an apparent stomach disorder. He survived the surgery but passed away shortly afterwards.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept., Waeylin was two and had been with the department since he was less than a year old.

He was responsible for tracking suspects in multiple different cases, such as arson and burglary. He was even responsible for tracking missing persons in Fayette County and surrounding areas.

He was beloved by his department, his partner, and children.

“We are sincerely appreciative of the support shown to our K-9 Unit by the citizens of Fayette County over the past several years. We will all greatly miss Waeylin.” said Sheriff Fridley.

“Waeylin was like part of my family,” said Corporal Ryan Fox, Waeylin’s partner and handler. “When we weren’t out working, Waeylin would be playing or just hanging out with me. We were buddies and it was nice to have someone to talk to. He never talked back of course, but I swear he understood everything I said to him.”

In Mercer County, the sheriff’s department put out a statement recently regarding the loss of one of their own K9s.

His name was Buster, and he had served with the department for a number of years and been a part of important searches for criminals and missing persons.

The sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post that quote:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to post this but on Friday January 13th, 2023, CPL. Conner and our department lost one of our K9s. K9 Buster was with our department for several years, and during that time had several successful tracks, finding not only suspects, but missing people too. You’ll be missed our friend.”

