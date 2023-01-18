Raleigh Co Mountaineer Food Bank site coordinator says inflation is driving families to utilize free food service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Inflation may be causing more families to seek help.

On Wednesday, Mountaineer Food Bank held a food distribution at the Linda K Epling Stadium in Beckley.

WVVA spoke to site coordinator Ron Hedrick there. He says they have seen an increase in folks utilizing the free food service and that, in recent weeks, they’ve also seen more cars holding multiples families.

Hedrick believes the rising cost of food and utilities has caused these changes.

“I ,myself, when I go to a grocery store, I see that my buggy doesn’t have much in it, but my price seems to have gone way up,” Hedrick shared. “I have no doubt that it’s the cost of food right now and everything else. If all your other bills went up, then you don’t have the money for food.”

On Wednesday, volunteers with Compliance and FMRS, two Beckley-based companies, were out helping. Together, they supplied hundreds of families with food.

